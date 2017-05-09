THOMAS SABO, the Global Jewellery Designer, has Launched its New Series of Bracelets, Called Little Secrets

LAUF A. D. PEGNITZ, Germany, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Delicate and precious at the same time - With their simple design, the new Little Secrets bracelets from THOMAS SABO convey the deeper significance of wearing jewellery. Each bracelet is intended to symbolise the wishes of the wearer and thus becomes a very special, daily accessory.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/509606/THOMAS_SABO_Little_Secrets.jpg )



"It is mostly the small things in life that touch us. Our Little Secrets bracelets symbolise and cherish our deepest wishes. One or several designs in combination create a highly personal look," says designer ThomasSabo about the inspiration.

Popular motifs from the THOMAS SABO collections, such as the anchor, tree of life, feather, infinity symbol or lotus flower are part of the series. There are also coins, hearts and bars, which can be personalised with a free engraving, with more than 60 symbols as well as letters and numbers to choose from. The fine, hand-knotted textile bracelet is also adjustable in size.

The Little Secrets bracelets are available in THOMASSABO stores, shop-in-shops, online at http://www.thomassabo.com and in selected partners.

High-resolution images are available to download here: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/RJaOF

Hashtags: thomassabo littlesecretsbyTS

About THOMASSABO

THOMASSABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery, watches and beauty companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,860 employees. At its headquarters, THOMASSABO employs a staff of around 490. THOMASSABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

Press contact

Felizia Kindermann I Head of International & Corporate PR

Phone.: +49912397150-0

Mail: press@thomassabo.com

