Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Nordic Mines AB publicerade i dag klockan 15:00 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN-kod SE0007491105, orderboks-ID 57018) ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 15:30 och handeln återupptas klockan 15:40.



With reference to the press release published by Nordic Mines AB at 15:00 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority decided that the trading in the shares of Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN code SE0007491105, order book ID 57018) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 15:30 CET followed by continuous trading from 15:40 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Niklas Ramstedt på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.