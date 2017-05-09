Platinum Rapid Funding Group is Featured in an Article in The Startup Magazine

In the Article, Ali Mayar, the CEO of Platinum Rapid Funding Group, Discussed a Variety of Topics Including the Best Advice He Has Ever Received and His Most Effective Hiring Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Ali Mayar, CEO of Platinum Rapid Funding Group, was recently featured in an in-depth article in The Startup Magazine, an online publication that focuses on sharing the stories of entrepreneurs and their companies.

To read the recent article in its entirety, please check out http://thestartupmag.com/platinum-rapid-funding-group-run-successful-team/.

In the article, Mayar answered a number of questions about his company as well as other thought-provoking questions about his experiences as a successful entrepreneur. For example, when asked about his best hiring strategy, Mayar said he strives to hire only those people who understand his business and who see value in the services that Platinum Rapid Funding Group offers.

"We want someone who truly believes that our business is fulfilling a void that most other companies are not looking into," Mayar said, adding that the company definitely does not want an employee who wants to work only for the salary and other perks, and cares just about his or her growth.

"Therefore, we look for people who consider our business as their own, and do not isolate the company's growth and issues from their individual accomplishments."

Mayar also discussed what he wishes he had known prior to starting Platinum Rapid Funding Group. While he knew what he wanted to do and how he wanted his business to grow, he was not quite sure about the skills he would need to reach these goals. Looking back, Mayar said he probably should have been more prepared for the amount of time and effort it would take him to reach the level of success he has achieved today.

As for the best piece of advice he has ever received, Mayar said that while it is difficult to narrow down all of the advice he has heard over the years and consider one specific piece as the "best," one sentiment has stuck with him over time.

"If I really had to zero in on one piece of advice, then it must be to not accept defeat without trying," Mayar said.

