When people come over for Buffalo chicken, they expect authentic flavor, so give the people what they want by making Buffalo chicken sandwiches with Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce. Frank's RedHot was the secret ingredient used in the original Buffalo wings recipe in 1964.

For maximum flavor, each Buffalo chicken sandwich gets a quarter of the bottle of sauce to bring in just the right blend of flavor and heat. Take it to the next level by marinating the chicken in the sauce for at least 30 minutes so it can absorb the unmistakable Buffalo flavor that will send any party into overdrive. Add the tangy blue cheese and cool, crisp lettuce and tomato and you've got the perfect bite for a hot summer day.

Now that you've proved your grilling chops to most of the party crew, it's time to kick it up a notch. Every party's got a few tough critics, so it's key to make something impressive and delicious that appeals to a different palate. Enter: Sweet Chili Ribs.

Start with two full racks of pork spareribs then load them up with Frank's RedHot Sweet Chili Sauce, garlic and ginger, making sure to spread that mixture all over the ribs. Grill them low and slow for 2 hours then pour another half-bottle of sauce over top for good measure and grill for another hour. After your guests have a chance to taste these sweet and tangy, fall-off-the-bone ribs, they'll talk about them all summer long.

For more grilling tips and recipes, visit franksredhot.com/recipes.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (if thick, cut horizontally into two even pieces) 1 bottle (12 ounces) Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce, divided 1/4 cup blue cheese or ranch dressing 4 hard rolls, split 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles lettuce leaves (optional) tomato slices (optional) red onion rings (optional)

Marinate chicken in 6 ounces Buffalo wings sauce for 30 minutes, or up to 3 hours.

Mix remainder of Buffalo wings sauce and dressing together. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Grill chicken 12 minutes, turning once, or until no longer pink in center.

Place 2 tablespoons of mixed sauce on each roll half. Place chicken on top of roll half and top with 1 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles.

Add lettuce, tomato and onion rings, if desired. Top with second roll half. Repeat for remaining sandwiches.

Sweet Chili Ribs 2 full racks pork spareribs, trimmed (about 6 pounds) 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 bottle (12 ounces) Frank's RedHot Sweet Chili Sauce, divided

Heat grill to 250 F and prepare for indirect cooking.

Spread ribs with ginger and garlic. Place ribs on rib rack or in foil pan. Cook on covered grill 2 hours.

Spread 6 ounces sweet chili sauce evenly over ribs then cook another hour, until tender.

Baste ribs with remaining sweet chili sauce during last 15 minutes of cooking. If desired, at end of cooking time grill ribs over direct heat to char slightly.

