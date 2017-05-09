MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- (Family Features) A break from the regular school routine may be a welcome change, but for many teens, summer is just as busy as the school year. Jobs, athletic activities and social events can keep that so-called "break" jam-packed with action.

Time management is essential, but there are some other easy steps teens can take to save time and make sure there's at least a little room left to kick back and enjoy all that summer has to offer.

1. Get organized. Precious minutes tick away while searching for lost keys or phones, or finding the perfect shirt for a night out with friends. Taking a little time to get organized will pay off in the long run. Create a specific place, such as a shelf or basket, to hold items that get used every day so you always know where to look. Also take time to put away laundry and hang clothes, and skip the wasteful rummaging that results from an untidy room and closet.

2. Be prepared. Even when you're on the go, taking care of yourself is important. Create a portable pack, whether you're headed out for a day at the beach or an impromptu camping trip, because pimples are unpredictable and can appear at a moment's notice. Make sure your skin stays clean and clear by including an easy-to-use, mess-free OXY On-The-Go Acne Stick, which is conveniently packaged in a slim, solid form and clinically proven to kill acne-causing bacteria so you can spot-treat acne at any time. Learn more at oxyskincare.com.

3. Use screen time wisely. It's easy to get sucked into hours of catching up on social media or pulled into a game where you're trying to conquer just one more achievement. Avoid getting yourself into a time crunch by simply setting down your phone or controller when you have other obligations. Save the screen time for a break or treat it as a reward for accomplishing a task.

4. Keep a schedule. Flitting from one spot to the next all summer long can make it tough to keep track of where you're supposed to be and when. Writing down details like your work schedule and game times can help ensure you never miss a beat. You can also use your schedule to keep track of to-dos like registering for fall classes or chores around the house.

5. Make time for meals. Skipping meals isn't only unhealthy, it's likely to slow you down when you get hungry and have to stop for a snack at an inconvenient time. Look for healthy on-the-go foods that you can eat in transit, or dedicate a little time one day a week to prepare snacks and meals for the week ahead so you can still stay nourished when you're in a time crunch.

A busy summer may not feel like much of a vacation, but if you work to manage and save time where you can, you'll be able to carve out some much needed rest and relaxation.

