sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,369 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 860591 ISIN: IT0000064482 Ticker-Symbol: BPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL0,3690,00 %