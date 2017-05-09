STAMFORD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on Business Performance Management (BPM) solutions, has opened the 2017 BPM Pulse survey. The survey collects information from end users about their experience with performance management applications, technologies, and vendors. Participants receive the final survey results and can use the report to benchmark their own projects. For 2017, BPM Partners added or modified questions to focus on the next generation of performance management - comprehensive, collaborative, connected, and cloud-based.

"The results of this survey can be eye-opening. Financial, planning, and analysis (FP&A) groups with projects of their own can review the results to learn from their peers and confirm they are on the right track," said Craig Schiff, founder and CEO of BPM Partners. "The results are provided at no cost to all qualified survey participants."

The BPM Pulse identifies important trends in the budgeting, planning, consolidation and reporting market, and reviews the major vendor solutions from a user perspective. This year, the BPM Pulse survey will spotlight top trending topics including:

Finance end user self-sufficiency

The role of business intelligence in performance management systems

The choice between platforms/marketplaces and traditional pre-packaged solutions

Ease-of-integration with source systems

Public, private, and hybrid cloud

Required functionality for budgeting, consolidation, and reporting systems

Now in its fifteenth year, the BPM Pulse provides the most comprehensive customer-based view of the Business Performance Management market. It is the only survey of its kind, looking at the business applications, the technology and user satisfaction.

BPM project champions, executive sponsors and team members can visit BPM Survey Central to participate in the 2017 study and reserve their copy of the detailed results. Reports from previous years are available on the BPM Whitepapers page.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to http://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam.

