The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 May 2017.



ISIN: DK0060738599 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: William Demant Holding ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 266,081,825 shares (DKK 53,216,365) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,115,550 shares (DKK 1,423,110) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 258,966,275 shares (DKK 51,793,255) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WDH ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3247 ----------------------------------------------------------



