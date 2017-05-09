Aerospace 3D Printing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.4% by 2022: Increased Demand for Technologies Capable of Manufacturing Complex Aerospace Parts With Ease From the Aerospace Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aerospace 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The aerospace 3D printing market is projected to grow from USD 714.5 Million in 2017 to USD 3,057.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 27.42% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.



The growth of the aerospace 3D printing market across the globe can be attributed to increasing fleet size of various airlines and growing demand for lightweight aircraft components and parts. Manufacturers of aircraft and aircraft components are resorting to 3D printing technology to manufacture aircraft components and parts as this technology decreases the production time and shortens supply chain of the aircraft manufacturing.

This market has been segmented on the basis of vertical, industry, and region. Based on vertical, these market has been segmented into printers and materials. The materials segment of the aerospace 3D printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing use of different types of materials to 3D print different types of engine components. Development of new materials to be used for 3D printing of components and parts used in the aerospace industry is also expected to drive the growth ofthis market during the forecast period.



Drivers:



Short Supply Chain of Aerospace Components.

Demand for Lightweight Parts And Components from the Aerospace Industry.

Increased Demand for Technologies Capable of Manufacturing Complex Aerospace Parts With Ease from the Aerospace Industry.

Requirement for Low Volume Production from the Aerospace Industry.

Restraints



Limited Raw Materials for 3D Printing.

Stringent Industry Certifications.

Companies Mentioned



3D Systems Corporation

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Arcam Ab

EOS Gmbh

Envisiontec Gmbh

Hoganas Ab

MTU Aero Engines Ag

Materialise Nv

Norsk Titanium As

Stratasys Ltd.

The Exone Company

Ultimaker B.V.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Vertical



8 Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Industry



9 Regional Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tpk98w/aerospace_3d

