Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Anticipated to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2023, Reports BIS Research

According to the latest report by BIS Research, titled "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023", the global surface treatment chemicals market was worth $4.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023. This rapid evolution of the market is due to the growing demand of surface treatment chemicals in various end-use industries such as automotive industry, general industry, coil industry, industrial machinery, aerospace industry etc. Moreover, the opportunities in emerging economies and increasing industrialisation in APAC region are further fuelling the market growth of surface treatment chemicals.

Browse 72 market data Tables and 97 Figures spread through 268 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023"

The surface treatment chemicals market has gained the attention of various industry verticals, making it a dynamic market for key market players. Among different industries which utilize surface treatment chemicals, the automotive industry dominates the market, and is expected to continue its market hegemony in the coming years. Furthermore, aerospace has emerged as a potential market for surface treatment chemicals and is poised to exhibit maximum growth during 2017 to 2023.

According to Monika Sahu, analyst at BIS Research, "The metal segment is acquiring the largest market share in surface treatment chemicals globally, this trend is expected to continue through forecast period. Corrosion protection chemicals are the leading chemical types that have been used in numerous base material (metal, plastic and others). The major types of corrosion protection chemicals currently popular include conversion coatings, which include oxide, phosphate and chromate coatings. Since, there are problems arising in the usage of chromate coatings due to their toxic effects, their use is slowly decreasing with the market trend shifting to more eco-friendly chemicals."

The shift towards eco-friendly chemicals has fuelled varied research and development activities in the industry, with increased investment from key market players. The landscape of the market is highly competitive because of the presence of a large number of companies, and thus, innovation and development by these companies have been a key factor in the significant growth of this market.

The market shift from phosphate to oxide and the increasing demand of eco-friendly chemicals are some of the future trends that are expected to trail in the forecast period.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report incorporates different segments of global surface treatment chemicals market including market breakdown by base material, chemical type, application and geographical location.

It also features a section on the leading players in the industry, along with their corporate overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis. The report emphasises on the market share and size of automotive industry and general industry, owing to their large scale share in the current and upcoming market of surface treatment chemicals.

It has been observed that the most utilized strategies by various companies for strengthening their hold on the market are product launches and developments, and business expansions followed by mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements and collaborations. To increase their presence in the global market, surface treatment chemical manufacturers are also engaging in strategic partnerships with different distribution networks and e-commerce portals to target a larger consumer base. Some of the key players influencing the market are Henkel AG, Chemetall, Nihon Parkerizing, PPG, Nippon Paint Holdings, Oerlikon Group, JCU Corporation, Derivados Del Fluor, Solvay, McGean Specialty Chemicals, Yuken Industry, PoliteknikMetal, Platform Specialty Products Corp, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Sugest, AHC Oberflächentechnik GmbH and TIB Chemicals.

About BIS Research:

BIS Research (Business Intelligence and Strategy Research) is a global market research and advisory company which focuses on those emerging trends in technology which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management. We also provide competitive intelligence, quick turnaround research and custom research services.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data, but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

BIS Research publishes in-depth global market intelligence reports across different industry verticals such as Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics & Semiconductor, Advanced Materials & Chemicals, Information Technology and other emerging technologies.

