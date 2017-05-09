VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Solegear") (TSX VENTURE: SGB) is pleased to announce that it has received an increased annual program from a leading U.S. ready-to-eat produce provider that is expected to generate 400% growth in revenue from this customer in the current year.

The associated purchase orders include multiple packaging designs across the Fresh Cut Fruit and Vegetable categories that are distributed nationwide to a variety of retail and foodservice outlets.

"We are very optimistic about the significant growth in demand that we're seeing from grocers and food producers wanting to convert to plant-based packaging that contains no hazardous chemicals or additives," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. "Our growing relationships with over 60 customers across 20 states and provinces illustrates the priority leading food producers and customers are placing on the use of safer, renewable resources to package the food we're feeding our families."

Solegear's food packaging assortment includes over 120 plant-based options across bakery, ready-made meals, produce, deli and dairy categories. The Company also offers custom packaging design services and safety screening through its Eco-package Insights™ program to meet specific branding, sustainability, food security and visual merchandising requirements.

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

