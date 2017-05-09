ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Note to editors: there are two photos associated with this press release.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RDS) ("Radisson") is pleased to announce additional results from the ongoing 20,000 m drill program at the Company's O'Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac fault halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, Quebec. Results continue to demonstrate vertical and lateral continuity of current mineral resources with high-grade gold intercepts within wider mineralized envelopes (see table 2). The results announced today are from 1,153 metres of drilling completed in 2017 and assays are currently pending from an additional 3,500 metres (8 drill holes).

Since the last update, (see April 4th, 2017 Press Release) results have been received for two drill holes (OB-17-24 to OB-17-25).

Highlights:

- Drill hole OB-17-24 intersected 4.3 g/t Au over 5.3 m at a depth of 556.7 metres in extension of current mineral resources of 36E area (see figure 1).

- Drill hole OB-17-25 intersected high-grade gold intervals of 8.6 g/t Au over 2.0 m and 3.7 g/t Au over 7.0 m within a wider, highly anomalous in gold interval of 1.0 g/t Au over 93 metres (see figure 2).

- 2 drill rigs are currently active at the O'Brien gold project, with one focused on resource expansion of 36E and Kewagama areas of the O'Brien deposit and one testing exploration targets defined through historical data compilation and geophysics survey completed in 2016.

Radisson's drilling program at O'Brien will continue to focus on expanding the high-grade mineral resource defined within the Piche Group volcanics. However, in light of the wide zone of gold mineralization recently intersected in drill hole OB 17-25, with more than 70% of assays returning greater than 0.1 g/t Au (see full results in table 2), the Company is evaluating a work program which would test for the possible extension of this wide zone at shallower depths. This program would include re-assaying of historic drill core and additional drilling.

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: "We are very excited by today's results as we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization down dip of current resources of the 36E area. The wide and highly anomalous intercept obtained throughout the Piche Group sequence underlines the importance of the exploration program underway at O'Brien. This work will allow Radisson to increase its geological knowledge of the O'Brien property and significant discovery".

Table 1 Drilling results summary at the O'Brien gold project

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Length Grade Hole (m) (m) (m) Au Interpreted zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-24 229.5 230.0 0.5 6.1 VG PONTIAC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 521.5 522.0 0.5 3.3 VG PICHE CONGLOMERATE ------------------------------------------------------ 556.0 565.0 9.0 3.2 QFP #2 -------------------------------------------------- Including 556.7 562.0 5.3 4.3 -------------------------------------------------- which includes 556.7 558.0 1.3 13.3 -------------------------------------------------- which includes 561.0 562.0 1.0 4.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See individual assays in OB-17-25 417.0 510.0 93.0 1.0 table 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 417.0 417.7 0.7 9.3 PICHE VOLCANICS ------------------------------------------------------ 447.0 448.0 1.0 5.0 QFP #1 ------------------------------------------------------ 464.0 466.0 2.0 8.6 PICHE VOLCANICS ------------------------------------------------------ 478.0 480.0 2.0 4.8 VG PICHE CONGLOMERATE ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- And including 495.0 502.0 7.0 3.7 QFP #2 -------------------------------------------------- which includes 501.0 502.0 1.0 19.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)VG; Denotes presence of visible gold Note; Results are presented as down hole width; true width are estimated between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Analyses were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at Techni-Lab Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boule in Abitibi, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, including the scheduled Closing date, but other than statements of historical fact, is forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Radisson_Fig_1.jpg

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Radisson_Fig_2.jpg

Contacts:

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Mario Bouchard

President and CEO

819-277-6578

mbouchard@radissonmining.com



