MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Lumenalpha, a brand of the Lumenpulse Group (TSX: LMP), a leading pure-play specification-grade LED lighting solutions provider, announced the launch of the Lumenalpha Architectural Cylinders, an all-new product offering, setting standards in photometric performance, light quality, flexibility and lifetime.

"We strongly believe that design and performance go hand in hand," says Francois-Xavier Souvay, Chairman, President and CEO of the Lumenpulse Group. "Just as with all of our Lumenalpha downlights and track lights, we prioritize quality of light, and insist that our optics offer a smooth, even beam distributions with exceptional optical control."

Key Features

-- Cylinder optics and accessories can be added or changed in the field, allowing for greater flexibility. -- A custom manufactured LED chip and a proprietary thermal management system resulting in an unprecedented LED lifetime of 225,000 hours (L70 at Ta 40 degrees C) and exceptional color rendering and consistency with no visible color shift over 6 years (within a 2-step MacAdam ellipse). -- Optics offering includes narrow 10 degrees spot, 20 degrees, 40 degrees, 60 degrees and a true asymmetrical and double asymmetric distributions. -- The range provides best-in-class performance and efficacy (up to 103 lm/W); with enhanced digital control and dimming options. -- Cylinders are available in 18 color options, in both matte and glossy finishes, as well as custom colors. -- Full range of mounting options (surface, stem, pendant, track and wall mount) can be specified to suit a variety of projects. -- A number of lengths (13", 18" & 23") and diameters (2"3/4, 4", 6" & 8") are available, making the family infinitely adaptable to any architecture.

The Lumenalpha Cylinders Product Brochure and Application Guide is available for download. This guide aids architects, lighting designers and electrical engineers in finding the perfect Cylinder, tailored to their unique lighting design.

The product line will be exhibited (booth #1435) in North America for the first time this May, at LIGHTFAIR 2017 in Philadelphia.

Please visit lumenalpha.com for more details.

Editor's Notes:

About Lumenalpha

As part of the Lumenpulse Group, Lumenalpha designs, manufactures and sells architectural point source lighting systems, offering unbeatable color quality for retail, hospitality, institutional, commercial and architectural applications. Lumenalpha has been recognized by the industry, winning a Queen's Award for Enterprise and Lux Awards' Manufacturer of the Year prize in 2013.

About Lumenpulse Group

Founded in 2006, the Lumenpulse Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of high performance and sustainable specification-grade LED lighting solutions for commercial, institutional and urban environments. The Lumenpulse Group is a leading pure-play specification-grade LED lighting solutions provider and has earned many awards and recognitions, including several Product Innovation Awards (PIA), three Next Generation Luminaires Design Awards, two Red Dot Product Design Awards, a LIGHTFAIR Innovation Award, and an iF Design Award. The Lumenpulse Group now has 670 employees worldwide, with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and offices in Vancouver, Quebec City, Boston, Paris, Florence, London and Manchester. Lumenpulse Inc., the parent company of the Lumenpulse Group, is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LMP.

For more information, visit www.lumenpulsegroup.com.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170508-Cylindres_800.jpg

Contacts:

Andreanne Sirois-Carey

Public Relations Manager

1 (514) 937-3003 ext. 294

asiroiscarey@lumenpulse.com

www.lumenpulsegroup.com



