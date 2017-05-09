LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- The management of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VSR)(FRANKFURT: 1V8) ("Vanstar") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of CM-Equity AG as financial advisors for the development of the European markets.

CM-Equity AG provides a wide range of financial services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, institutional investors, family offices and fund managers as well as high-net-worth individuals. CM-Equity AG actively co-invests with their buy-side clients in highly attractive direct deals (private equity and public equity) that are sourced and filtered globally. Founded in 2002, the firm is headquartered in Munich and operates in all major financial centers around the world within a network of regulated banks and brokers.

"This hiring combined with our recent listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange will allow us to improve the visibility of Vanstar towards European investors and increase market liquidity", commented Mr. Guy Morissette, CEO of Vanstar.

For more information on CM-Equity, you can access their website at: www.cm-equity.de

