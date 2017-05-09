VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LEM)(OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce the staking of a new lithium project in Sweden. The Rotmyran project lies 20km north of Bergby, where the Company recently announced (see press release dated 25th April, 2017) the discovery of high grade lithium mineralization in drilling.

Following the success of drilling at Bergby, Rotmyran was selected as a high priority target based on the geological similarity to Bergby plus presence of a strong tin (Sn) - lithium (Li) till anomaly in Swedish Geological Survey data. Rotmyran was held by the Swedish Government mining company LKAB during the 1980's when pegmatite outcrops and boulders bearing the lithium mineral petalite, the tin mineral cassiterite and anomalous tantalum (Ta) was discovered. Such features are supportive of the presence of highly prospective LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites, similar to those found at Bergby.

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated, "Following on from the success we have had in discovering high grade lithium mineralization at Bergby, we have been on the lookout for other equally prospective areas. Rotmyran shows many similar features to Bergby, and can be rapidly tested during the coming summer season. This project sits well within our strategy of acquiring low holding cost assets while we advance our graphite business model to supply the lithium Ion battery market."

The Rotmyran project lies in central Sweden, 20km south of the town of Soderhamn, secured by one exploration license that covers a total of 1,019 Ha. The site is close to infrastructure, with major roads, rail and power supply passing immediately adjacent to the claim boundaries.

Europe is playing a leading role in the transition to low-carbon energy generation from renewable sources, and the efficient storage of that energy. Electric mobility (EV's, HEV, PHEV's) and stationary electricity storage are dependent on high purity graphite, lithium and cobalt, where Leading Edge Materials is an active European player. Lithium has a strong and expanding market, due to the essential role it plays in lithium-based batteries for the automotive, consumer product and stationary electrify storage industries. The high electrochemical potential of lithium results in the high power to weight ratio that is essential for efficient mobile batteries.

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company with principal assets in Scandinavia, a region well recognised for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production. LEM's core investments are matched to high growth markets, linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage.

