CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX: SEN)(WARSAW: SEN) is pleased to announce it has signed an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning Contract ("EPCC") with Confind S.R.L. ("Confind"), a Romanian company, for the construction of a gas processing facility and associated flowlines and pipelines for the Moftinu Gas Development Project in Romania. Confind has significant experience as an EPCC contractor for gas facilities and pipeline projects in Romania. The signing of this contract is an important milestone for the Company as it progresses the Moftinu project to first gas production. Construction will commence imminently with expected first gas production in the first quarter of 2018.

This contract will be filed on SEDAR as a material contract, subject to the redaction of commercially sensitive information contained therein.

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

