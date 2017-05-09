CHATHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- AGRIS Co-operative, Wanstead Farmers Co-operative and Haggerty Creek Ltd. are announcing today an aggressive expansion of its web based weather service, the "AGGrower Daily Dashboard" across southwestern Ontario.

This collaborative effort will see the current compliment of 80 automated weather stations across southwestern Ontario expand to a goal of more than 400 reporting locations when completed. Producers who sign up for the AGGrower Daily Dashboard will have the ability to have field specific climate information delivered directly to their laptop, cellular phone or tablet.

"Our web based weather service will assist producers in managing their crops by providing real time precipitation, relative humidity, wind speed, growth models on individual fields and notifications of critical stages during the growth cycle," says Dale Cowan, senior agronomist and sales manager for AGRIS Co-operative and Wanstead Farmers Co-operative. "The AGGrower Daily Dashboard will also assist in timely do it yourself crop scouting using integrated pest management principles," added Cowan.

To supplement the web based weather reporting network, Cowan is now recruiting dedicated "citizen scientists" to join the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow network, (CoCoRahs) cocorahs.org/Canada. "These volunteers would be part of a larger community of like-minded people that would help support our automated weather stations with additional rainfall data to support our new initiative of the AGGrower Daily Dashboard program," says Cowan.

Volunteer "citizen scientists" must live in Essex, Chatham-Kent, Lambton, West Middlesex or Elgin Counties, have a keen interest and dedication to collecting rainfall and a smart phone. Installation and training on the use of the special rain gauge is provided at no charge to those participating. For more information on how you can become a "citizen scientist" contact Paul deNijs at 226-626-1048.

AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. is a 100 per-cent farmer-owned grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves more than 1,000 farmer owners in 14 locations in Essex, Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Lambton Counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed, agronomy and petroleum services. The co-operative is a partner of Great Lakes Grain, a grain merchandising company. AGRIS Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner. Visit us at agriscoop.com

Wanstead Farmers Co-operative Ltd. is a 100 per cent farmer-owned grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves more than 700 farmer owners from its three locations in Lambton County. These locations service both Lambton and Middlesex counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed and agronomy services. Wanstead Farmers Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner. Visit us at wansteadfarmerscoop.com

Haggerty Creek Ltd. was founded as a joint venture by Chuck and Justin Baresich with AGRIS Co- operative, serving the four counties areas of Dawn-Euphemia Township, (Lambton County), Zone Township (Kent County), Mosa Township (Middlesex County), and Aldborough Township (Elgin County), extending into parts of Brooke, Enniskillen, and Orford Townships. Visit us at haggertycreek.com

A collaboration of AGRIS Co-operative, Wanstead Farmer's Co-operative and Haggerty Creek Ltd.

This project is funded in part through Growing Forward 2 (GF2), a federal-provincial-territorial initiative.

The Agricultural Adaptation Council assists in the delivery of GF2 in Ontario.

Contacts:

Dale Cowan

Senior Agronomist/Sales Manager

AGRIS and Wanstead Farmers Co-operative

519-380-5198

dalec@scscoop.com



