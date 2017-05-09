

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perdue Foods LLC is recalling about 2,148 pounds of chicken sausage products that might be contaminated with plastic materials. The Italian chicken sausage links were produced on March 27, 2017.



The products were sold in 24-oz. plastic packages and contain eight links of fully cooked ready to eat 'Perdue Harvestland Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage,' bearing package code 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of June 25, 2017.



The products, bearing establishment number 'P-2617' inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to a retail distributor in Connecticut and Maryland.



According to the United States Department of Agriculture or USDA, the problem was discovered on May 5, 2017, when FSIS was notified by the Perdue Foods that they received three consumer complaints of blue plastic materials in the sausage.



There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



The USDA advised consumers who bought these products to not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Relations at 877-727-3447.



