Via Developments Plc - Trading Update

9 May 2017
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Trading Update - Napier House Development
Via Developments Plc, is pleased to announce that all twenty-six apartments of the Napier House development in Luton Town have been sold subject to completion. Non-refundable reservations for all twenty-six apartments, amounting to £52,000 together with deposits totalling £394,292 have been paid thus far. The balance of the purchase price will be paid upon completion. The project is progressing well and is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2018.
Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
