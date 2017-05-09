Via Developments Plc - Trading Update

9 May 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Trading Update - Napier House Development

Via Developments Plc, is pleased to announce that all twenty-six apartments of the Napier House development in Luton Town have been sold subject to completion. Non-refundable reservations for all twenty-six apartments, amounting to £52,000 together with deposits totalling £394,292 have been paid thus far. The balance of the purchase price will be paid upon completion. The project is progressing well and is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2018.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokering

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA