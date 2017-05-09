Reynolds and Reynolds UK Delivers with Expanded Suite of Retailing Tools for Dealers

Established leader in serving automotive dealerships and OEMs

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 9,2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Reynolds and Reynolds Company announced today that the continued focus at Reynolds on helping dealers become better retailers is delivering measurable results for U.K. dealerships and their customers.

"The customer-dealer relationship continues to change," said Adele Feeney, Managing Director for Reynolds - UK Automotive. "Over the past several years, we have expanded our suite of retailing tools for dealers. These tools are helping dealers improve operating performance and provide a more engaging and efficient customer experience."

Prominent among the additions to the retailing solutions that Reynolds U.K. offers is Contact Advantage (CA). CA provides dealerships and OEMs with a comprehensive tool for managing the complete sales cycle, from the initial customer contact and prospect management through vehicle purchase.

"We believe Contact Advantage is the premier showroom CRM solution for keeping track of dealership leads and maximising sales potential," Adele Feeney said. She also noted that Contact Advantage is available to all dealers, whether or not they are on the Reynolds dealership management system (DMS).

In addition, Contact Advantage offers a suite of mobile applications, enabling dealerships to take their customers through the entire sales process - from model selection, colour and specification configuration, pricing and order forms - all in one, simple-to-use, interactive process.

Adele Feeney also cited a number of other new retailing tools for dealerships that can help dealers operate more efficiently and deliver a more rewarding experience for their customers.

Aptus Websites , a DMS-neutral website platform that enables dealers to effectively connect with consumers at any time, on any device.

, a DMS-neutral website platform that enables dealers to effectively connect with consumers at any time, on any device. Reynolds Integrated Telephone System (RITS) , a dealership-wide, customer experience management system combining phone features with a dealer's biggest assets - instant customer data from the DMS - to drive efficiency and deliver better customer service by creating more effective phone conversations with consumers.

, a dealership-wide, customer experience management system combining phone features with a dealer's biggest assets - instant customer data from the DMS - to drive efficiency and deliver better customer service by creating more effective phone conversations with consumers. iMakeNews (IMN), digital newsletters for dealers, designed to build customer loyalty and retail action through engaging content. The newsletters offer unique ROI metrics that can help dealers better understand current buying decisions among consumers and how best to influence future buying decisions.

Adele Feeney added that the Reynolds POWER DMS provides the foundation for a complete set of retailing software from Reynolds. The functionality is comprehensive and built in an easy-to-use, highly integrated point-and-click environment.

"With POWER DMS, dealers are able to better manage every part of their business, from the dealership back to the manufacturer and out to the consumer," Adele Feeney said.

Adele Feeney concluded by noting the increasing importance for dealers of effective and insightful customer service.

"For dealers, customer service has never been as important as it is now," Adele Feeney said. "The customer now initially goes to a dealer's website before walking into the showroom armed with information and knowing what the competition is offering. Therefore, managing the entire sales process to create a rewarding customer experience at every touch point inside and outside the four walls of the dealership is becoming a necessity, not a luxury."

For more information about retailing tools from Reynolds, visit www.reyrey.co.uk/DMS.

Reynolds at CDX17

The Car Dealer Conference & Automotive Industry Expo (CDX17) will be held Tuesday, 23 May 2017 at The Wing Conference Centre in Towcester, United Kingdom. Attendees are invited to stop by stand 111 to speak with a Reynolds representative about the latest in retailing tools for dealers.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds in the U.K. provides automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers. The company has been at the forefront of the computer industry since the 1960s and has provided innovative solutions to the automotive market place, along with comprehensive hardware maintenance and surround services for more than 50 years. Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in the U.S. and serves automotive dealerships with software, business forms, and services in North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

For more information: www.reyrey.co.uk and www.contact-advantage.com.