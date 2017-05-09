TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- AppSwarm, Corp (OTC PINK: SWRM) is pleased to announce the launch of "Avenging Soldiers" from notable mobile games developer Freak X Apps in the Google Play store. You can download and play the game here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appswarm.avengingsoldiers

Avenging Soldiers is a fast-paced, action combat game designed for smartphones and tablets. Players must battle across 8 exciting levels to discover the 3 hidden keys, shoot the enemies, and stay alive. But you need to be fast -- there is a limited time to complete each level. With 4 different characters and 5 weapons to choose from, Avenging Soldiers is sure to keep gamers coming back for more.

Watch the trailer of Avenging Soldiers here https://goo.gl/L9tVIG and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/AppSwarm) for the launch date to download and play for free.

"Avenging Soldiers is amazingly fun, fast, and addictive," says Ron Brewer, AppSwarm's CEO. "It's a classic run, jump, shoot platform game, the likes of Mario Bros, Mega Man, and Contra. The team at Freak X did a fantastic job developing quality visuals, precise controls, and physics-based gameplay. It's a timeless arcade game theme that is sure to keep gamers of all ages entertained for hours."

"We are very excited to be working with the AppSwarm team and to be releasing our latest game with them," said Avenging Soldiers creator Aashish Arora. "We expect this is the start of a great relationship to launch more of our awesome games in the near future. We just love developing simple yet addictive games!"

Freak X Apps published their first app in 2014, and now have a stable of 31 apps available in Google Play. Total Android downloads for Freak X Apps is over 358,000 and the average users' rating for Freak X Apps is 3.8/5. Freak X Apps develops Action, Adventure, Arcade, Racing, and Sports gaming genre apps.

"We were presented with the opportunity to acquire this action combat platform game and after in-depth due diligence, we decided this was a great opportunity for our company and a new partnership with Freak X," states Brewer. "Mr. Arora and his team have a deep understanding of classic gaming that is prevalent in the industry right now and ingrained into the folklore of gamers globally. We see this as a first, in a line of products, from our development partner Freak X."

About AppSwarm

We accelerate the development of mobile games and fast-track them to market. We partner with game developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchases through our publically-traded company on the OTC markets, ticker SWRM.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/AppSwarm) or Twitter twitter.com/AppSwarm

Disclosures

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Inc.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com



