

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar extended its early rally against its major opponents in early New York deals on Tuesday.



The greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 1.2903 against the pound and more than a 3-week high of 1.0055 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.2960 and 0.9975, respectively.



The greenback strengthened to near a 2-month high of 114.11 versus the yen and near a 2-week high of 1.0874 against the euro, coming off from its previous lows of 113.13 and 1.0933, respectively.



The greenback hit a 4-day high of 1.3743 against the loonie, from a low of 1.3670 hit at 5:00 am ET.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the franc, 1.07 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound and 1.39 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX