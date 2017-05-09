OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Northern Graphite Corporation ("Northern" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NGC)(OTCQX: NGPHF) is pleased to announce that it has hired Mr. Antonio de Assis as Senior Marketing Consultant. Mr. Assis is a graduate in Business Administration and has over 30 years of international sales and marketing experience. From 2000 until 2006 he was General Manager of Worldwide Sales and Marketing with Nacional de Grafite, the largest graphite producer outside of China. He was also General Manager, Sales and Marketing with Syrah Resources.

Mr. Assis will develop a comprehensive marketing plan for Northern Graphite with respect to products, markets, prices, customers and value added manufacturing based on his years of experience with the refractory, battery, automotive, electronics and steel markets. The marketing plan will form the basis for strategic partnership and offtake discussions and will be completed after the end of his existing contractual obligations.

Gregory Bowes, Chief Executive Officer, commented that; "The graphite market tends to be secretive and opaque and Mr. Assis will provide the benefit of deep, hands on experience in the industry. We believe Northern already has the lowest marketing risk of any new project because our Bissett Creek deposit has the best flake size distribution in the industry, its production level will be realistic given the size of the market, and it will not have the fines problem which characterizes almost every graphite mine. Mr. Assis will assist us in maximizing the value of the high quality resource at Bissett Creek."

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian company that has a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite deposit located in southern Canada, relatively close to all required infrastructure. Bissett Creek is an advanced stage project that has a Full Feasibility Study and its major environmental permit. Subject to the completion of operational and species at risk permitting, which are well advanced, Northern could commence construction in 2017 pending financing. The Company believes that in addition to having the best flake size distribution and lowest marketing risk of any new graphite project, Bissett Creek has the highest margin and the added advantage of low capital costs.

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this press release.

