LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that is has completed the sale of Champion Manufacturing, Inc. ("Champion" or the "Company").

Headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Champion is a premier innovator and manufacturer of medical seating products, with a leading market share in the growing dialysis industry. The Company provides a differentiated, highly engineered product portfolio with a broad set of features designed to maximize utility, patient comfort and durability.

Lauren Leichtman, CEO of LLCP, said, "The Champion investment has been very successful for LLCP, our partners and for the Company's management team. We look forward to watching Champion's next phase of growth, and wish the management team continued success."

Doug Keeslar, CEO of Champion, commented, "We have truly enjoyed our partnership with LLCP, who have supported our growth and key strategic initiatives. Their guidance and execution were invaluable to our Company over the past four years. We will miss working with the LLCP team, but we are very excited to enter our next phase of growth."

BMO Capital Markets served as lead financial advisor, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey served as co-financial advisor, and Vedder Price served as legal advisor to Champion in connection with the sale.

For more information, visit http://www.llcp.com.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $7.5 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners V, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Private Capital Solutions, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P. and LLCP Co-Investment Fund, L.P. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, London and The Hague.

David Wolmer

310-275-5335



