John Trudell Archives & Inside Recordings Re-Release The Critically Acclaimed 'John Trudell - AKA Grafitti Man' On 180-Gram Vinyl And CD, Available Worldwide On June 2

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- John Trudell Archives and Inside Recordings announce a re-issue of the critically acclaimed John Trudell release AKA Grafitti Man on 180-gram vinyl and CD, following the successful Record Store Day limited edition release last month.

AKA Grafitti Man was originally released in 1986 on Trudell's own Peace Company label, and then again in 1992 by Rykodisc, with executive producer Jackson Browne, as a compilation of the earlier collection of recordings. Upon release the album was hailed by Bob Dylan as "the best album of the year . . ."

The new John Trudell Archives and Inside Recordings LP release is on black, 180-gram vinyl and was manufactured by the Pallas Group in Germany, and includes printed lyric sleeves and a full digital download of the album along with a bonus video for Rockin' The Res. The CD package is expanded from the original 1992 release, and also includes Trudell's lyrics.

JOHN TRUDELL AKA GRAFITTI MAN

TRACK LISTING

1. Rockin' The Res

2. Grafitti Man

3. Restless Situations

4. Wildfires

5. Baby Boom Ché

6. Bombs Over Baghdad

7. Richman's War

8. Somebody's Kid

9. Never Never Blues

10. What He'd Done

11. Beauty In A Fade

12. Tina Smiled



ABOUT JOHN TRUDELL

John Trudell (1946-2015) was a leader for the Indian of All Tribes Occupation of Alcatraz in 1969, and went on to serve as Chairman of the American Indian Movement (AIM) from 1973-1979. On February 11, 1979, he burned an American flag on the steps of the F.B.I J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington D.C., as he'd been taught in the military to burn the flag once it had been desecrated; and the US government's treatment of Native Americans and its classism and racism had desecrated the flag. Some12 hours after the flag incident, a fire "of suspicious origin" burned down Trudell's home on the Shoshone-Paiute reservation in Nevada, killing Trudell's pregnant wife, Tina, their three children and Tina's mother. The F.B.I. declined to investigate, and the blaze was officially ruled an "accident." After the fire,Trudell turned his tears into writing poetry and later, spoken word music and acting. A lifelong activist and human rights advocate, he was quoted as saying "I'm just a human being trying to make it in a world that is rapidly losing its understanding of being human."

