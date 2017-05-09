sprite-preloader
Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Second Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BMO Financial Group will announce its second quarter 2017 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:45 a.m. EDT.

Investor Community Conference Call

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
    • via the Internet at:https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/presentations-events/current
    • via telephone at:1 (888) 789-9572or(416) 641-2144 (Toronto area), Passcode: 5126346#

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available athttp://www.bmo.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59pm EDT, Monday, August 28, 2017, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.

The webcast will be available athttp://www.bmo.com/investorrelationsuntil Monday, August 28, 2017.

About BMO Financial Group
Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $692 billion as of January 31, 2017, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For Media Relations Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, +1(416)867-3996; Frederic Tremblay, Montreal, frederic1.tremblay@bmo.com , +1(514)877-1873

For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, +1(416)867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, +1(416)867-6956; Internet: http://www.bmo.com , Twitter: @BMOmedia


© 2017 PR Newswire