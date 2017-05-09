SOTI Launches SOTI Assist, the Industry's First Dedicated Help Desk Solution to Simplify Business Mobility Management

TORONTO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Award-winning remote control technology makes it easy to analyze and resolve mobile device and app issues quickly

SOTI, the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, is today announcing SOTI Assist, the industry's first help desk solution designed to quickly resolve issues with mobile devices remotely.

The announcement comes alongside the launch of SOTI ONE, SOTI's new platform that simplifies business mobility. Integration with the SOTI ONE platform gives help desk technicians instant access to device and app information so they can resolve problems faster, the first time. With SOTI Assist, users can take full remote control of mobile devices, allowing quick and simple fixes with minimal interruption.

As the trend and complexity for enterprise mobility continues, more companies are deploying mobile technology to empower their workers, improve customer engagement and transform their operations. According to Gartner by 2017[1], mobile device support usage will comprise 50% of Level 1 support staff requests.

But not all workers reside in the front office. Many use mobile devices and apps to perform their duties on manufacturing floors, in the homes of their patients, or in trucks. When this set of workers loses the ability to access their device or apps, the ability to perform their duties is greatly hampered or stops all together. Time-to-resolution is vital.

Integrated with the SOTI ONE platform, SOTI Assist provides help desk technicians instant access to real-time information about a business' entire fleet of mobile devices. Whether it be in the front office, or the factory floor, the solution also provides live data about app usage and functionality, regardless of device location. This allows technicians to diagnose and fix problems with mobile devices quickly, reducing downtime and improving productivity.

Oscar Rambaldini, Vice President of Product Management at SOTI, said, "When mobility is critical to the strategic operations and business processes that run a business, mobile device or app downtime simply is not an option. Malfunctioning mobile devices have an obvious impact on employee business productivity, but can also impact customer satisfaction, market perception and even create legal problems. It's imperative these devices, and the apps that run on them, be repaired as quickly as possible. Help desk technicians must be able to proactively address issues that are likely to occur before they happen by tracking and then analyzing incident logs specific to mobility. Help desks designed for PCs and laptops cannot do this as rapidly as businesses today require."

SOTI Assist, optimized for mobile device diagnostics and troubleshooting, is the first help desk solution that meets this challenge head on, and seeks to slash technology outages by getting mobile devices functioning again, as quickly as possible.

Rambaldini continued, "Remote workers should not be hindered by failing technology; they should not have to wait around while devices are commuted back and forth. No matter their location, no matter their time zone, they should expect a quick resolution. SOTI Assist provides that, allowing anywhere, anytime support for any business with a mobile workforce."

