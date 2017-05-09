TwentyEighty Strategy Execution and Duke Corporate Education Announce New Partnership

The Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme will focus on upskilling project leaders to thrive in complex environments

DURHAM, North Carolina and LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, a leading global training company, announced its partnership today with Duke Corporate Education, a world-class provider of global leadership solutions, ranked in the top 3 by the Financial Times in Custom Executive Education for 16 consecutive years. Together, Strategy Execution and Duke Corporate Education are launching their Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme, which focuses on developing leaders of project-based work as they navigate unanticipated market shifts and unpredictable industry disruptions. The partnership, which blends decades of academic and professional expertise, will reach a broad audience beyond traditional project and programme managers.

In conjunction with the partnership announcement and Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme launch, Strategy Execution is hosting a webinar, Adaptive Strategic Execution for a Complex World, led by Vice President of Product Management for TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, Jonathan Gilbert and Duke Corporate Education's Global Head of Strategic Leadership Solutions, Tony O'Driscoll. The live event will expand upon the new partnership and explain how leaders of project-based work need to evolve their skill sets in order to adapt to changing situations where what "has always worked" no longer does.

The background

Today's business environment is increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA). In this world, projects have become the means by which all workgets done, and the leaders driving this project-based work have become the organisation's most valuable asset. The techniques and skills that have traditionally worked for getting project-based work done are evolving as leaders at every level are forced to become more responsive, resilient and adaptive. Organisations must consistently balance the need to meet strategic goals while also equipping their talent to adapt and grow with changing needs.

The programme

Strategy Execution and Duke Corporate Education's Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme will be completed in collaboration with Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, ranked #3 this year by Bloomberg Businessweek. The programmewill empower leaders to navigate the three domains that influence and define how work gets done: Strategy, Work and People.Learning to harness these domains allows organisations to maximise agility in strategic execution, which not only improves their results, but also enables them to thrive in the face of competition.

Each of the eight courses in the Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme curriculum is purposefully designed to extend the mindset, tool set, and skill set of the project-based work leader to navigate these three domains in increasingly complex contexts. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate.





The partnership

Strategy Execution's proven business techniques combined with Duke Corporate Education's cutting-edge university research and learning methodologies infuse the programme with a one-of-a-kind project-focused perspective designed to increase alignment and engagement across organisations. This collaboration makes them uniquely qualified to help teams, business units and entire enterprises execute complex strategy in a relevant and practical way.

"We found the perfect partner in Duke Corporate Education because, while their model of approaching executive education is fundamentally unique, their emphasis on influencing the future of leadership aligns with our values and vision," said Strategy Execution CEO Bob Seiler. "We have an exciting opportunity to produce innovative solutions to not only help our clients get work done, but to elevate and influence the people who propel their strategies."

Duke Corporate Education CEO Michael Chavez added, "Strategy execution through education is at the heart of what we do because sustainable execution cannot happen without great leadership. In order for organisations to thrive, they have to move faster and be more adaptive. In our view, people are the real levers to make this happen. And in the face of ever-increasing global ambiguity, leadership has never been as important as it is now. We're eager to work with Strategy Execution to create solutions for tomorrow's new challenges."

About TwentyEighty Strategy Execution

TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, a TwentyEighty Inc. company that combined industry leaders ESI International and IPS Learning, delivers performance education that closes the strategy execution gap by strengthening people's strategic and project execution capabilities to drive higher performance. Through our robust and deep curriculum taught by instructors with real world experience, TwentyEighty Strategy Execution helps organisations reach their strategic goals through improving the execution of project-based work. Learn more today atstrategyex.co.uk.

About Duke Corporate Education

Duke Corporate Education is the premier global provider of leadership solutions that enable leaders at all levels to adapt and move the organisation forward. With delivery in over 75 countries, we work together with clients to understand their context and craft the right educational solution for any level of leadership -managers, directors, high potentials or executives. Headquartered in Durham, NC, Duke Corporate Education is a not-for-profit wholly-owned support organisation of Duke University, with global offices located in Carlsbad, CA; London, UK; Johannesburg, South Africa; Singapore and Ahmedabad, India. To learn more, visit dukece.com.

