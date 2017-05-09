Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, will be the exclusive provider of online bidding for Silverstone Auctions' May Sale. For collectors unable to travel to the event, prebidding is already available via Proxibid, and live online bidding will commence on May 13 at 11:00 AM EUR. The event will include more than 100 lots of automobilia and watches and more than 75 classic cars, set to be auctioned in Towcester, Northamptonshire, England.

One of the most highly-sought after cars up for bid in this auction is a 1960 Bentley S2, the property of Sir Ray Davies of The Kinks. First registered on March 2nd, 1960, this Bentley was purchased by Davies in 1970. The vehicle was used in a photo shoot for the "Preservation" album, the footage of which still exists today.

In addition, several highly collectible cars will be among those auctioned. Featured vehicles in this auction include:

1992 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera RS Lightweight: With a narrow, elegant body style, 964s are a highly valued 911 variation. This superb example from the first model year is estimated at £180,000 £220,000.

1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4: One of the rarest Ferrari models ever produced, particularly in right-hand drive, the model was introduced in 1971. This vehicle, with 62,200 miles traveled, carries an estimate of £230,000 £260,000.

1971 Aston Martin DB6 MKII Vantage: The bodywork of this vehicle is excellent, with some of the best shutlines ever seen on a hand-built Aston Martin. Covering 36,924 miles, the vehicle spent much of its life in the UK and South Australia. It is estimated between £325,000 £375,000.

Proxibid's platform is uniquely designed to protect high dollar purchases, like the collector cars available in this auction. Because Proxibid's platform is backed by the industry's most sophisticated risk management system, collectors know they can bid with confidence on the platform. This, combined with Proxibid's 99.9%+ uptime and commitment to customer service, makes it the is the best place to purchase collector cars online.

For more information about this auction, to view the online catalog, or to place a bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

