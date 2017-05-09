OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will address more than 3,000 delegates representing unions from across the country at the Canadian Labour Congress' 28th Constitutional Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10th.

Who: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley When: 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, May 10th Where: Main Hall, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front Street West, Toronto

Contacts:

Chantal St-Denis

CLC Communications

613-355-1962

cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca



