BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's final wholesale inventories for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET Tuesday. The index is expected to match preliminary reading of -0.1 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback climbed against its major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.0896 against the euro, 1.2931 against the pound, 113.98 against the yen and 1.0043 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX