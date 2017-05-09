Europe Food Can Market Analysis 2014-2025 By Product (Aluminum, Steel) & Application (Meat, Ready Meals, Vegetables, Fish, Fruits, Powder Products, Pet Food) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Food Can Market Analysis By Product (Aluminum, Steel), By Application (Meat, Ready Meals, Vegetables, Fish, Fruits, Powder Products, Pet Food), By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The Europe food can market size is expected to reach USD 12.56 billion by 2025. Increasing demand for processed eatable products by the consumers in the region is expected to drive the industry growth.

The buyers in the market are major food processing companies such as Westmill Foods and Nestlé S.A., which lay high emphasis on can quality and order high product volumes. In addition, the aforementioned companies are also involved in extensive can design customization in accordance with the product being packaged.

The industry for the product in the region is expected to exhibit limited growth on account of increasing market maturity. The economies in the region exhibit a high penetration of the metal packaging in the processing industry, leading to a limited market growth. In addition, high demand for plastic and paper-based packaging for food products is expected to limit the growth.

The industry growth is restrained by the price volatility of raw materials such as steel and aluminum sheets. The demand for the product is expected to witness limited growth on account of severe regulations enacted by the European Commission such as banning the use of BPA in the cans that come in direct contact with eatable products.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



Aluminum food can segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% by revenue, from 2016 to 2025 on account of superior properties offered by the products such as strength and better barrier protection

Pet food is expected to emerge as the fastest growing application segment with a CAGR of over 2% by volume, from 2016 to 2025 driven by rising concerns of the pet owners towards the health and hygiene of the pets

The demand for the product for packaging fish is estimated to account for over 17% of the market in Europe in 2015 due to consumption of ready to eat fish products for superior taste and additional nutrition

in 2015 due to consumption of ready to eat fish products for superior taste and additional nutrition The industry in the UK was estimated at over 12% of the European market due to high dependency of the consumers on packaged food products. In addition, initiatives undertaken by food processors in the economy for introduction of new products is expected to drive demand

Key manufacturers in the industry are involved in extensive product customizations and operate high production capacities to serve the needs of major consumers Mergers & acquisitions serve as major growth strategies for the manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Europe Food Can Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Europe Food Can - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Raw material trends

3.3.1 Aluminum

3.3.2 Steel

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing recycling of used metal cans

3.4.2.2 Superior physical properties of metals over their alternatives

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Saturating food cans market in Europe

3.5 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Europe food can market - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's



4 Europe Food Can: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Europe food can market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Aluminum

4.3 Steel

5 Europe Food Can: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Europe food can market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Meat

5.3 Ready meals

5.4 Vegetables

5.5 Fish

5.6 Fruits

5.7 Powder products

5.8 Pet food

5.9 Others

6 Europe Food Can: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Competitive Environment

7.4 Competitive Market Positioning

7.5 Market participation categorization

8 Company Profiles



Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Can-Pack S.A .

. CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Zwanenberg Food Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.,

Lucky Star Ltd. (Glenryck)

Sarten Romania SRL

