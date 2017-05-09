MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 --Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it started off the year with record-breaking sales in Q1. The company exceeded the sales bookings plan with performance of 153% of plan for the quarter. Outsell's direct sales channel continued to scale rapidly with year over year Q1 growth of 132% in sales bookings. Channel sales performance exceeded the company's plan with solid bookings working closely with agency partners Agency 720 and Saatchi & Saatchi.

The Outsell marketing platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands. Outsell's new product development work continues to produce innovations and in recent months, the company added new features to its platform that helped drive significant demand for its products, including:

Social Ads - Helps dealers reach the unreachable in their database, attract new buyers to their store, and keep active in-market shoppers engaged with relevant, eye-catching ads on the world's most popular social platform -- Facebook.

Single Consumer View - Outsell's platform now offers a way for dealers to view everything they know about a customer in one place -- not just name and contact info, but current vehicle, service and sales history, and engagement with past marketing campaigns.

Automated Review Solicitation - 70 percent of car buyers are influenced by online dealership reviews. Outsell Reputation Management, an add-on to the platform, now gives dealers the ability to automatically request reviews from customers, and guide them through the process of posting those reviews.

Outsell Connect product with DMS Connect for CDK - CDK is a popular Dealer Management System (DMS) used by many Outsell customers. Outsell is now a CDK integration partner and ensures quick, simple and secure connections and data sharing.

Other Outsell highlights and accomplishments for Q1 2017 include:

Convening its first-ever Customer Advisory Board (CAB) meeting at the NADA Convention & Expo.

PCG Research recognized the Outsell platform as "one of the best-kept industry secrets" in its new report. For a copy of the new PCG Research report on Outsell, visit http://www.pcgresearch.com/outsell/.

Outsell's channel marketing platform won the 2017 Automotive Website Award (AWA) in the Marketing Solutions category.

"2016 ended ahead of plan and 2017 is off to a great start with a solid performance from all our sales channels," said Mike Wethington, CEO of Outsell. "As we move into the second quarter, dealers are assessing their marketing programs to make sure they're maximizing their marketing efforts and ROI. Our goal is to make auto dealers' lives easier by giving them a robust automated marketing platform that helps them gain greater insights into customer needs, ultimately boosting sales and service."

