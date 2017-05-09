Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 9
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2017) of £54.53m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2017) of £42.24m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/05/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|251.45p
|16,800,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|244.71p
|Ordinary share price
|235.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(6.54)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|131.40p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|3.69%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 05/05/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.37
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.31
|3
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.29
|4
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.25
|5
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.20
|6
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.16
|7
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.12
|8
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.05
|9
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.04
|10
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|2.01
|11
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.94
|12
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.91
|13
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.90
|14
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.87
|15
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.85
|16
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.80
|17
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.79
|18
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.78
|19
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.76
|20
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.75