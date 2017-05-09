sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.05.2017 | 16:19
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 9

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2017) of £54.53m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/05/2017) of £42.24m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/05/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*251.45p16,800,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*244.71p
Ordinary share price235.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(6.54)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share131.40p9,349,000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV3.69%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 05/05/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.37
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.31
3Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.29
4Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.25
5Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.20
6McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.16
7Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.12
8Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.05
9Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.04
10Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 102.01
11Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.94
12Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.91
13Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.90
14Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.87
15Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.85
16Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.80
17Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.79
18Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.78
19Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.76
20Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p1.75

© 2017 PR Newswire