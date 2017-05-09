

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German job vacancies reached a new record in the first quarter of the year, results of a survey by the Institute for Employment Research/IAB showed Tuesday.



The number of job vacancies climbed by 9,000 quarter-on-quarter to 1.06 million. On a year-on-year basis, the figure rose by 75,000.



The quarterly survey was based on responses from nearly 8,000 employers across all economic sectors.



The survey showed that 64 percent of the vacancies needed skilled labor, while 16 percent required a university degree. 20 percent of vacancies required no training.



