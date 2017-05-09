VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Upstream Works Software, Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, today announced a new partnership with Natilik, to effectively deliver integrated customer engagement solutions on the Cisco Collaboration platform. Together, they are making it easier and faster to deploy best-in-class customer experience solutions.

Upstream Works has a strong history of omnichannel innovation specializing in simplifying and improving agent and customer engagements. Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF) provides a flexible, extensible solution that has been designed for the ever-changing voice and digital customer journey. With UWF, the Single Agent Desktop provides an intuitive user interface that enables agents to easily access all customer information and all customer interaction activity, history and context for any channel, across the enterprise.

"We're excited to be working with Natilik, jointly delivering solutions that allow clients to realise the true value of the connected customer experience," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works. "Today's modern customer expects a seamless, connected, continuous experience with service on their terms, however many contact centres are challenged to meet those expectations. With UWF and Natilik, we're empowering clients to measurably improve the customer experience with flexibility and options to easily scale as their business grows."

The demand for customer service excellence across all channels continues to rise. Organisations that empower their contact centre agents to provide personalised customer service excellence and effective resolution across the customer journey can differentiate themselves from the competition and ultimately win more business. Whether clients are adopting new digital channels, integrating business applications, or scaling for growth, Natilik together with Upstream Works has the expertise and operational experience of delivering varied technology solutions to seamlessly deliver customer experience solutions and improve business outcomes.

"At Natilik we are always looking to provide the best possible solutions for our clients," said Chris Gascoyne, Director Customer Experience, Natilik. "As organisations look to enhance their customer experience, Upstream Works delivers a key capability to seamlessly integrate different interaction channels on the agent desktop and empower agents with context around the customer journey. We see Upstream Works as a key component in our contact centre portfolio and are delighted to have them as an eco-system partner. "

Upstream Works helps organisations to improve the agent and customer experience, while improving operational efficiencies with a Single Agent Desktop connecting all channels, interactions and applications across the enterprise. Businesses gain flexibility and control with easy to use tools, full visibility, and consistent reporting across voice and all digital channels.

About Upstream Works Software, Ltd. www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Centre software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all digital channels, applications and platforms with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organisations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com

About Natilik www.natilik.com

Natilik is a specialist Global IT and communications provider. We have a wealth of experience in helping our clients transform customer experience and deliver a truly connected digital experience. We do this through leveraging the best possible contact centre solutions from Cisco and their eco-system partners.

