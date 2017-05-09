MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Management of SIRIOS Resources inc. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce results of three drill holes completed in the West area located at approximately 750 metres west of the Central area where the majority of drill holes were performed on the Cheechoo Gold Property.

-- Drill hole #99 intersected a near surface interval of 10.6 m at 11.2 g/t Au, including two intervals with visible gold of one metre each at 63.3 g/t Au and 50.5 g/t Au. MAIN ASSAY RESULTS DRILL HOLES #95, 96, 97 and #99 - CHEECHOO PROJECT -WEST AREA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au (g/t) Drill hole From To Width Au cut CH-17- Note (m) (m) (m)(i) (g/t) (iii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 95 New 27.0 39.0 12.0 0.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Already published 99.5 113.0 13.5 11.9 8.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (ii) ms incl. 99.5 100.5 1.0 100.0 50.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (ii) ms and 100.5 101.6 1.1 33.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New 127.0 129.6 2.6 2.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 96 New 202.0 206.5 4.5 1.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 97 New 147.1 152.2 5.1 1.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 149.2 151.2 2.0 2.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (ii) ms 99 New 38.1 48.7 10.6 11.2 9.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (ii) ms incl. 38.1 39.1 1.0 63.3 50.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (ii) ms and 45.7 46.7 1.0 50.5 50.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Interval along the hole, True width unknown. (ii) Visible gold (iii) High gold grades cut at 50 g/t ms Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve

Drill hole #95, located in the West area, was assayed in priority and assay results were published previously (see March 6, 2017 press release).

The winter drilling campaign on Cheechoo ended mid-April. A total of 5,397 meters was drilled in fourteen drill holes (#94 to #107) and four extensions at depth (#36E, 37E, 58E and 82E). Three drill holes (#82E, #94 and #98) reached depths of 500 to 750 metres in order to test the interpreted tonalite/meta-sediments contact. They did intersect the contact which is mainly made of a sequence of alternating sediments and tonalite.

Assay results from drill holes # 36E, 37E, 82E, 94, 98 and 100 to 107 are still pending or being compiled. A table of all assays encompassing described intervals in the table above is available on the Sirios website at the following link:

http://sirios.com/files/Drill-holes-details.pdf

A location map of drill holes as well as their coordinates are available at following links:

http://sirios.com/images/carte-2017-05-09.jpeg

http://sirios.com/files/Coordinates.pdf

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km of the Eleonore goldmine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill cores were described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. They were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half retained as future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to core samples sequence, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boule, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were repeated at the lab. Drill core samples with visible gold or from suspected gold zones were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo. and Jacquelin Gauthier, Geo., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, have prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

