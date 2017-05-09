

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines is facing legal action from the owner of a giant rabbit that was found dead after a transatlantic flight.



Simon, a 10-month old continental black giant rabbit, was three feet in length. It was expected to grow as the largest rabbit in the world. The rabbit had reached O'Hare airport in Chicago from London on April 20. Simon's father Darius of four feet four inches, holds the record for the largest rabbit in the world.



The owner's representative alleged the body of the rabbit was destroyed without anybody's permission. The rabbit was bought from breeder Annette Edwards in Worcestershire in UK and was intended to exhibit at Iowa State Fair and other shows.



United Airline Spokesperson said that Simon was apparently in good condition when arrived in Chicago and was moving in its kennel for more than half an hour. However, it was found motionless after that.



Annette told media that Simon was healthy when taken to the cargo area and has undergone vet's check up three hours prior to the flight. Continental giant rabbits have a life span of up to seven years.



Recently, the airline was in the news for all bad reasons and had apologized after a doctor was forcibly removed from the airline. Oscar Munoz, CEO of the airline said the incident was 'truly horrific.' Later, the passenger was settled for an undisclosed amount.



