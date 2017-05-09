WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today released the agenda for the inaugural Cell & Gene Exchange, the only partnering conference that brings together the regulatory, business and patient advocacy communities across the cell and gene therapy sectors. Co-produced by ARM and EBD Group and held in partnership with Global Genes, the event will take place May 22 and 23 in Washington, D.C.

"Our industry is on the cusp of some truly remarkable achievements, including some of the first significant sector product approvals," said Morrie Ruffin, managing director of ARM. "With these anticipated near-term milestones in mind, this event provides attendees timely regulatory and commercial content, as well as numerous business development and partnering opportunities."

This first-ever Cell & Gene Exchange provides access to more than 200 potential partners across the field, enabling attendees to connect directly with drug development companies, manufacturers, investors and patient groups. The event also features presentations by 16 leading therapeutic developers and patient advocacy organizations, as well as numerous panels and roundtables offering insights from industry leaders on current trends in dealmaking, critical development benchmarks, commercialization, regulatory and reimbursement updates and more.

Presenting Companies:

Abeona Therapeutics, Asymmetrex, bBHC-STRI, Be the Match, Biostage, BrainStorm Cellular Therapeutics, Calimmune, Cellular Dynamics International, Cesca Therapeutics, Fibrocell, Genethon, MEDIPOST, ORIG3N, Research Cancer Institute of America, Sigilon and Universal Cells

The event's most up-to-date agenda is available here. Additional speakers and presenting companies will be added in the coming weeks.

Registration includes access to the ARM Annual Dinner on May 23 at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. This intimate dinner celebrates the field's major accomplishments over the past year, recognizing key corporate, scientific and policy leaders in the sector, including members of Congress, patient advocates, disease-foundation executives and other industry champions.

The Cell & Gene Exchange will take place May 22 & 23, 2017 at the Ronald Reagan Building, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20004.

For more information about the Cell & Gene Exchange and to register, please visit the event website here. For members of the media interested in attending, please contact Lyndsey Scull, lscull@alliancerm.org.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 250 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

