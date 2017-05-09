DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 --Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU) and subsidiaries (www.globalequityinternational.com), a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, are extremely excited to announce that the Company has been approved as a permissible investment by a UK based Institution and will be allocated a minimum of Two Million Great Britain Pounds (approximately US$2.6 Million) of long term debt financing to acquire various financial advisory firms with funds under management.

The funding will be allocated to Global Equity International Inc. in two tranches and will enable the Company to commence acquiring the targeted acquisitions, over the summer months, with additional capital being secured on a "deal by deal" basis thereafter.

Management's initial intent is to utilize the funding to acquire two UK-based financial advisory firms with circa US$205 Million under management. Both targets have been in business for decades and are profitable and cashflow positive entities with solid client bases. The third targeted acquisition is an Asian-based advisory firm with circa US$110 Million of funds under management.

All of the transactions will be performed on an "earn out" basis, securing the existing management and teams of these target companies. The initial payments will be funded with long-term debt that offers the Company a wide range of potential repayment options including repayments through the acquired cashflows.

This new "Financial Advisory Division" of Global Equity International will see a United Kingdom subsidiary being incorporated as part of the Group with a head office based in London and with key members of the staff that are already identified and ready to start work.

Once these three Advisory Firms have been acquired, the Company will continue to acquire more firms in the UK and Asia where it has a shortlist of target acquisitions that currently manage in excess of US$1.5 Billion.

Peter Smith, CEO of Global Equity International Inc., said: "We have been in talks with a number of potential acquisitions since August 2016 and only now are we comfortable enough to look to agree to the basic terms of the acquisition on the first targets and to commence the required Due Diligence process. It is our intent to close out the first transactions in the summer of 2017 with the subsequent closings following on post agreement, due diligence and contracts. The first UK acquisitions will give us a solid foothold in the highly regulated United Kingdom "Financial Advisory Market" and it will change, to a certain degree, the nature of our business, reducing the reliance on our Capital Markets business that is still progressing in a very steady manner. These first acquisitions will not only bring our Company presence and funds under management, but it will also ensure regular and substantial income to our group of companies going forward. As we grow in 2017 and beyond, we will have three defined arms and revenue streams to our business with the current Capital Markets and Recruitment businesses being enhanced with our financial advisory division. We have been offered several term sheets for the financing of these acquisitions however we have felt all of them to date have been too onerous or too expensive. We finally found the right strategic investment partner earlier this year and we are delighted to be working with an entity that understands the business and has a strategic interest in this new division we are developing. In addition to the first three acquisitions, I am working on the preliminary stages of acquisitions four and five along with a suitable financier. The amalgamation of these acquisitions will finally put our Company where it should be as a "one stop shop" for suitable transactions, accelerating our Capital Markets business and providing solid long-term income for the Group. With this new activity I feel that now it is time to restructure and rebrand the Company as we have morphed considerably in the past two years, hence we are now a very different proposition to the one we set out as."

About Global Equity International Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

