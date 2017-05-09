

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wholesale inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said wholesale inventories rose by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by 0.3 percent in February. Inventories had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.



The unexpected uptick in wholesale inventories came as an increase in inventories of durable goods more than offset a drop in inventories of non-durable goods.



Inventories of durable goods climbed by 0.6 percent in March, reflecting sharp increases in inventories of automotive and electrical products.



On the other hand, the report said inventories of non-durable goods fell by 0.5 percent amid steep drops in inventories of petroleum and farm products.



The Commerce Department also said wholesale sales came in unchanged in March after rising by 0.7 percent in February.



Sales of durable goods and non-durable goods both showed nearly no change compared to the previous month.



The inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers subsequently came in at 1.28 in March, unchanged from February.



