Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting was held on May 9, 2017, at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, at which the following resolutions were made, among other things.



-- The Annual General Meeting set the dividend at SEK 5.25 per share (5.00). The record date for payment of the dividend was set at May 11, 2017. Dividends are expected to be paid out via Euroclear Sweden AB on May 16, 2017. -- Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Bengt Kjell, Nina Linander, Fredrik Lundberg, Annika Lundius and Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors on Industrivärden's board. Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. -- The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditing firm. -- The Annual General Meeting voted in favor of the Board's proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of the Industrivärden Group. The share savings program makes up the form of long-term variable salary and corresponds to the program approved by the 2016 Annual General Meeting.



Information about the Annual General Meeting is available from the Company and on Industrivärden's website: www.industrivarden.net, under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.



Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2017



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



