09.05.2017
Nordic American Offshore Ltd: Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - the Executive Chairman and his family increase its holding in NAO

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 9, 2017

A company owned by the NAO Executive Chairman, Herbjorn Hansson and his son, Alexander, bought today 500,000 shares in NAO, adding to the position as one of the largest shareholders of NAO. The average price was $1.08 per share.

Contacts:

Herbjoern Hansson, Executive Chairman
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or + 47 90 14 62 91

Web-site:   www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159489/R/2103107/797677.pdf)


