sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,161 Euro		+0,044
+1,41 %
WKN: 896435 ISIN: AU000000QAN2 Ticker-Symbol: QAN 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,168
3,216
16:30
3,169
3,214
16:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED3,161+1,41 %