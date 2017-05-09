EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Amyris, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017 - AMRS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris") (NASDAQ: AMRS) between March 2, 2017 and April 17, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/amyris-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in the first quarter of 2017, Amyris made a decision to take an equity stake in one of Blue California's affiliates that focused on the sweetener market in lieu of cash payment under the license agreement; (2) consequently, due to Amyris' decision, Amyris would be unable to recognize $10 million in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 revenue from the license agreement with Blue California; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss in Amyris you have until June 19, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

