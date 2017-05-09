Thrombectomy Devices Market to Reach $1.45 Billion by 2022: Driven by Growing Target Patient Population & Ongoing Technological Advancements - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global thrombectomy devices market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.45 Billion by 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



The growing target patient population, ongoing technological advancements, favorable medical reimbursements, rising demand for minimally invasive thrombectomy procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure across emerging markets are some key factors propelling the growth of this market. The factors such as increasing number of research activities in the field of thrombectomy and expanding application of ultrasound in vascular treatment are expected to offer renewed growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on application, the cardiovascular segment commanded the largest share of the global thrombectomy devices market in 2016. This large market share is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across major markets, procedural benefits offered by mechanical thrombectomy in cardiac surgeries, higher prevalence of thrombotic diseases among geriatric individuals, and growing preference of surgeons for image-guided and minimally invasive cardiac surgeries.



Key Market Drivers



Growing Target Patient Population

Ongoing Technological Advancements

Favorable Medical Reimbursement Scenario

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Across Emerging Markets

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Thrombectomy Procedures

Companies Mentioned



Acandis Gmbh Co. & Kg ( Germany )

) Applied Medical (U.S.)

Argon Medical Devices Inc. (U.S.)

BTG International (U.K.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Btg International Ltd.

Capture Vascular (U.S.)

Claret Medical (U.S.)

Control Medical Tecyhnology (U.S.)

Dispomedical Gmbh( Germany )

) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Lemaitre Vascular (U.S.)

Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) Merit Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Minnetronix Inc. (U.S.)

Natec Medical Ltd ( Mauritius )

) Nexgen Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Penumbra Inc. (U.S.)

Phenox Gmbh

Spectranetics Corporation

Stentys ( France )

) Straub Medical Ag

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Global Thrombectomy System Market, By Type



8 Global Thrombectomy System Market, By Application



9 Global Thrombectomy System Market, By End User



10 Thrombectomy System Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



