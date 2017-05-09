ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and Chief Executive Officer of Seminole Gaming, will present plans for the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at the May 25 Keynote Luncheon session of the 21st annual East Coast Gaming Congress and NexGen Gaming Forum.

"Since Hard Rock announced its purchase of the former Trump Taj Mahal property, the news has generated ongoing excitement throughout the gaming industry," said Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group, who co-founded the ECGC with Lloyd D. Levenson of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. "As always, Hard Rock has intriguing concepts planned for its newest venue, and Jim has graciously agreed to share the highlights in his keynote luncheon address."

Allen will also participate in the ECGC Chief Executive Outlook roundtable that afternoon. The CEO roundtable has a long tradition of providing critical, thought-provoking insights from top executives throughout the gaming industry.

ECGC will offer attendees its most ambitious agenda ever, with panel topics ranging from the Casino Floor of Tomorrow, to gaming's future in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region, to the future of iGaming and regulation. New this year to ECGC is the NexGen Gaming Forum, featuring thought leaders on eSports, fantasy sports and social/mobile gaming.

More than 400 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC, which takes place at the Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah's in Atlantic City. ECGC provides outstanding networking opportunities, including the Welcome Cocktail Reception on May 24.

Visit www.ecgc.us for the full conference schedule and registration. Pre-registration pricing is available through May 19.

ECGC takes place May 24 - 25 at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center. The conference is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group; Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Friedmutter Group; and Friedman LLP.

For the complete agenda and to register, visit www.ECGC.us. For sponsorship information, contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com