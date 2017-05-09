NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Mr. Paul E. Orlin, the principal of Amici Capital LLC (Amici Capital), today announced that the transfer of 25,400,849 common shares (the Common Shares) of Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWI) to him has now been completed. The beneficial owner of such Common Shares had been certain investment funds managed by Amici Capital. On March 31, 2017, the Funds were closed and as part of their winding up distributed all of the Common Shares of EWI held to Mr. Orlin. No consideration was paid by Mr. Orlin in connection with the distribution of such Common Shares to him.

Prior to his receipt of such 25,400,849 Common Shares, Mr. Orlin owned beneficially 968,000 Common Shares of EWI, representing 0.59% of the Common Shares of EWI currently outstanding, with the result that he now holds an aggregate of 26,368,849 Common Shares of EWI, representing 16.16% of the Common Shares of EWI outstanding.

The head office of EWI is located at 360 Franklin Street, Ajax, Ontario L1S 1R5. The Common Shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EWS". The address for Amici Capital and Mr. Orlin is 666 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3403, New York, NY 10103, United States of America; telephone 212-484-5000.

Mr. Orlin does not act jointly with any person in relation to the Common Shares of EWI that he owns. Mr. Orlin may in his discretion from time to time acquire or dispose of, or alternatively maintain his current holdings of, the Common Shares of EWI, which are held for investment purposes. Mr. Orlin has no plans or future intentions to effect (i) a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving EWI or any of its subsidiaries; (ii) a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of EWI or any of its subsidiaries; (iii) a change in the board of directors or management of EWI, including any plans or intentions to change the number or terms of directors or to fill any existing vacancy on the board; (iv) a material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of EWI; (v) a material change in EWI's business or corporate structure; (vi) a change in EWI's charter, bylaws or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of EWI by any person or company; (vii) a class of securities of EWI being delisted from, or ceasing to be authorized to be quoted on, a marketplace; (viii) EWI ceasing to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada; (ix) a solicitation of proxies from security holders of EWI; or (x) an action similar to any of those enumerated above.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Orlin under National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues will be provided upon request to Mr. Orlin at the address or telephone number of Amici Capital indicated above.

Contacts:

Paul E. Orlin

(212) 484-5003



