

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A statement on Donald Trump's presidential campaign website calling for preventing Muslim immigration was removed shortly after it was brought to the White House's attention Monday.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer was holding the daily routine press briefing when a reporter's question came as a bolt from the blue:



'If this White House is no longer calling this a 'Muslim ban' as the President did initially, why does the President's website still explicitly call for 'preventing Muslim immigration'? And it says, 'Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.'



Spicer replied that he was not aware of what's on the campaign website, and directed the reporter to ask the campaign people. He explained why the Trump administration ordered a travel ban. 'That's in this country's national security interest to make sure that the people are coming in here with the right motives.'



Spicer was reminded of the consequences if the President's words are being used against him in court.



And within an hour, the online page containing the offending words was deleted from the campaign website.



Trump's statement dated December 7th, 2015, said he called for 'a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on'.



It also warned Americans of the risk of Muslim Shariah law, which authorizes such atrocities as murder of non-believers who wont convert, and 'other unthinkable acts that pose harm to Americans.'



An Executive Order signed by Trump on January 27 halts the entire US refugee program for 120 days, bars entry of refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days, and suspends entry of Syrians until further notice. Some courts have stayed the executive order, which, according to the President, 'opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX