

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Monday nominated nine individuals to Federal judgeships. These third wave of Federal judicial appointments follow the confirmation of Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and the nomination of Judge Amul R. Thapar of Kentucky to serve as a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.



The President appointed Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana to be United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit.



Matthew Bassett of Tennessee was nominated as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services.



John Kenneth Bush of Kentucky was named to be United States Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit.



Joan Louise Larsen Michigan to be United States Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit.



Kevin Christopher Newsom of Alabama to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit.



David C. Nye of Idaho to be United States District Judge for the District of Idaho.



Scott L. Palk of Oklahoma to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma.



Damien Michael Schiff of California was nominated to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years.



David Ryan Stras of Minnesota was appointed United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit.



All these nominations were sent to the Senate for confirmation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX