CIMTEC Automation announces latest partnership in the industrial robotics arena with MiR, a leading manufacturer of collaborative mobile robots

CIMTEC Automation LLC today announced it has been selected as Mobile Industrial Robots' (MiR) distribution partner for collaborative mobile robots serving the U.S. The partnership augments CIMTEC's already best-in-class automation components and will provide even more advanced automation tools to improve its customers' manufacturing quality and efficiency.

"We want to provide the best possible solutions to our customers as they automate systems and processes. MiR robots add yet another layer of depth to CIMTEC's robotic systems portfolio, and we are proud to align with MiR's caliber of robotic technology," said Dan Keenan, president of CIMTEC Automation.

"We are excited to add CIMTEC as our distributor partner," said Ed Mullen, VP sales North America for Mobile Industrial Robots. "We believe that with CIMTEC's expertise in robotics coupled with our latest collaborative mobile robot technology we can together offer the robotic solutions customers in this region need to become more efficient and grow their businesses."

MiR autonomous collaborative mobile robots can quickly automate facilities' internal transportation and logistics. Cost effective, highly flexible, and smart technology allows them to be used in nearly any situation where employees are spending time pushing carts or making deliveries. As with many other types of robotic applications, MIR robots can free time for your team to focus on higher value activities.

About MiR

Mobile Industrial Robots is headquartered in Odense, Denmark where the company was founded in 2013 by experienced professionals from the Danish robotics industry. MiR develops and sells the most advanced mobile robots for internal transportation of goods in both the manufacturing and health care industries. MiR has quickly established a global distribution network in more than 30 countries, and the company has grown rapidly with a 500 percent increase in sales from 2015 to 2016. Learn more at www.mir-robots.com.

About CIMTEC Automation LLC:

Established in 1987, CIMTEC Automation has become one of the industry's largest, most progressive, responsive, and trusted automation engineering solution providers. The company's customer-centric philosophy and mission is focused on providing the best value and performance in innovative automation solutions to provide its customers with a competitive advantage in the global market. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, CIMTEC has offices in strategic locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Learn more at www.cimtecautomation.com.

